Northern Arizona University (NAU) was approved by the Arizona State Board of Nursing in March to expand its accelerated nursing program to its North Valley campus, located at 15451 N. 28th Ave. in Phoenix. The accelerated BSN is a 12-month program designed for students who have existing bachelor’s degrees in a field outside of nursing. After completing the program, students are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination for registered nurses. This expansion ensures that more students are prepared to enter the nursing workforce, which the state of Arizona needs.

Additionally, NAU School of Nursing recently received a $6.4 million state-funded grant, a portion of which will provide full-tuition scholarships to students enrolled in an accelerated bachelor of nursing program. Full-tuition scholarships will be available for Summer 2023, Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 admission cycles at the North Valley campus.

For more information, visit www.nau.edu/nursing.