In January, the statewide trade group for the apartment industry, Arizona Multihousing Association (AMA), announced the election of its 2023 officers.

AMA’s 2023 board chair is Linda Coburn with NexMetro Development. She is joined by Lisa Rosenfeld, vice chair, HSL Asset Management; Adam Greco, treasurer, Mark-Taylor Residential; Stacy Hogue, secretary, Greystar Real Estate; Scott Hines, immediate past chair, PEM Real Estate Group; Michelle Howland, IPC executive, Blue Steel Security Services; and Mark Zinman, ex-officio legal, Zona Law Group.

“With more than 100,000 new residents moving into the state each year, our industry will continue to be an economic engine,” Coburn said. “That translates to more than 1 million new Arizonans this decade, and about 10,000 new apartments each year to meet the rising demand for housing.”

