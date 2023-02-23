North Central’s Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church (Faith-La Fe) is now served by a new team of pastors.

Rev. Jonathan Linman comes to Phoenix from the East Coast where he served for three decades in various capacities as pastor of congregations, seminary professor, and a bishop’s assistant, most recently in New York City, and the Washington, DC area. Rev. Veronica Alvarez has made Phoenix her home for a number of years and engaged in part of her training to become a pastor at Faith-La Fe. Together, they serve as a team to lead the English-speaking members of the congregation who worship at 9 a.m. on Sundays and the Spanish-speaking members who worship at 11 a.m.

Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church is located at 801 E. Camelback Rd. For additional information, call 602-265-3394 or visit www.faithalive.com.