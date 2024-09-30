Area residents are encouraged to save the date to attend a fun-filled community event as Sunnyslope Community Center hosts a Community Health and Resource Fair on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 802 E. Vogel Ave. This is an indoor event and free to the public.

The health and resource community fair is an effort to acquaint the North Central Phoenix community and the local provider agencies with the social services and healthcare programs that are offered within the area.

The event will feature resource booths, health screenings, rapid HIV testing, flu vaccines, public transportation programs enrollment assistance, pickleball, class and activity demos, art and cultural performances, door prizes and much more.

For more information, contact the Sunnyslope Community Center at 602-262-7572 or visit www.phoenix.gov/parks/recreation-and-community-centers.