The U.S. National Science Foundation announces the NSF Game Maker Awards “Life in 2100” competition for K-12 students. To commemorate the agency’s milestone 75th anniversary, this competition invites students to create video games that imagine life 75 years from now. The journey to “Life in 2100” begins now – students have until 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 31, 2025.

“The NSF Game Maker Awards challenge young minds to unleash creativity and sharpen technical skills while exploring STEM concepts. By sparking their imagination and interest for STEM at an early age, we aim to nurture future innovators who will drive scientific and technological advancements” said NSF director Sethuraman Panchanathan. “We are thrilled to launch this competition during our 75th anniversary.”

Students will compete to win up to $7,500 in various prize categories and their games will be featured in NSF 75th anniversary activities. An additional prize can go to mentors, teachers or parents/guardians who aid teams in application and game development.

The competition is a call to action for students across the nation to dive into the world of game design and STEM, to think critically and creatively about the future and contribute unique perspectives to the ongoing dialogue about our planet’s trajectory. Through this challenge, the organization hopes to nurture the next generation of scientists, engineers and game designers who they hope “will lead us into a bright and innovative future.”

For more information, visit https://new.nsf.gov/75years/game-maker-awards.