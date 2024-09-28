Valley filmmakers are invited to grab their gear, gather a cast and crew and get ready for a wild three-day ride as the 2024 A3F One-Shot | One-Angle 72 Hour Short Film Challenge kicks off. Taking place Oct. 11-14, the event is open to all ages and skill levels.

“This is your chance to make a short film and become Almost Famous!” said co-founder Jae Staats.

This year’s competition brings a new component to test filmmakers’ skill and creativity. Teams have a choice: make a traditional one-shot film that allows just two presses of the record button (camera can move but just a single shot or start-stop) or create a film using only one angle but as many shots/scenes as needed.

The film challenge will host a kickoff party Oct. 11, 5-7 p.m., at Huss Brewing Uptown Phoenix Taproom + Kitchen, 100 E. Camelback Road. For more information or to register a team, visit https://thea3f.net/oneshot_2024.html.