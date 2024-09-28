Thanks to a partnership between James Beard Award winner Don Guerra of Tucson’s Barrio Bread and Neal Borenstein, who heads up Chompie’s expansive bread and bakery department, Sonoran-style bagels are now available in the Phoenix market. The duo partnered in 2023 to create these unique bagels, initially introducing them in the Tucson market.

Guerra and Borenstein worked for months testing and perfecting recipes for this artisan bagel line. The formula tracks with Guerra’s development of a local grain economy and a desire to support local businesses by using all local ingredients. The Sonoran-style bagels honor the region’s heritage with scratch-made goodness and local ingredients, including Arizona-grown Sonoran whole grain flour from Hayden Flour Mills.

With high demand in Tucson, the partners have now expanded to the Valley and the bagels are available for pre-order and pick-up at the Chompie’s Phoenix location, 3212 E. Cactus Road. Available in six-packs of four distinct flavors – Sonoran Plain, Sonoran Sesame, Sonoran Everything and Sonoran Focaccia – the bagels are produced in very limited quantities to ensure quality and freshness.

Pick-ups are available on Saturdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pre-orders must be received by noon on the previous Wednesday for the following Saturday’s pick-up. For more information, call 602-710-2910 or visit www.chompies.com. Learn more about Barrio Bread at www.barriobread.com.