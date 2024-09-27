Heading into fall, Phoenix Art Museum will expand its weekday hours of operation into the evening (photo by Bill Timmerman, courtesy of Phoenix Art Museum).

Beginning in October, Phoenix Art Museum will offer new hours of operation to provide additional late-night hours to better accommodate audiences with traditional school and work schedules. The museum says that the initiative comes in response to visitor feedback and is a part of its 2024-2030 Strategic Plan. October will also mark the return of monthly First Fridays, beginning Oct. 4.

Effective Oct. 2, the Museum’s hours of operation will be Monday-Tuesday, closed; Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, from 5 to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of each month, general admission will be a voluntary donation, with discounted rates to view special-engagement exhibitions. First Friday programs will include a resident DJ and cash bar, along with art-making activities and more. Pay-What-You-Wish Wednesdays will remain every Wednesday, with program hours shifting to 3 to 8 p.m., and featuring voluntary general admission and discounted rates to view special-engagement exhibitions.

Phoenix Art Museum is located at 1625 N. Central Ave. For more information, call 602-257-1880 or www.phxart.org.

