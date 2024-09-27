Beginning in October, Phoenix Art Museum will offer new hours of operation to provide additional late-night hours to better accommodate audiences with traditional school and work schedules. The museum says that the initiative comes in response to visitor feedback and is a part of its 2024-2030 Strategic Plan. October will also mark the return of monthly First Fridays, beginning Oct. 4.

Effective Oct. 2, the Museum’s hours of operation will be Monday-Tuesday, closed; Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, from 5 to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of each month, general admission will be a voluntary donation, with discounted rates to view special-engagement exhibitions. First Friday programs will include a resident DJ and cash bar, along with art-making activities and more. Pay-What-You-Wish Wednesdays will remain every Wednesday, with program hours shifting to 3 to 8 p.m., and featuring voluntary general admission and discounted rates to view special-engagement exhibitions.

Phoenix Art Museum is located at 1625 N. Central Ave. For more information, call 602-257-1880 or www.phxart.org.