In January, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the appointment of poet Dr. Laura Tohe as Poet Laureate for the State of Arizona. Tohe will serve a term of two years, during which she will offer public readings in various regions of the state and pursue a major literary project.

“I am deeply honored and grateful to be named Arizona State Poet Laureate,” said Tohe. “Growing up with stories all around me in a rural community on the Navajo Nation Homeland inspired me to write poetry, but not until after college. Never did I imagine I would ever receive this incredible honor. Poetry is alive; it celebrates our human experience with language, voice, and reflection. I especially look forward to sharing and supporting poetry in Arizona’s rural communities. This is an exciting opportunity.”

An award-winning poet and writer, Tohe was born in Fort Defiance, Arizona and grew up speaking both Diné bizaad/Navajo language and English. She is a professor emerita of English at Arizona State University, where she taught for 24 years. Tohe previously served as Poet Laureate of the Navajo Nation from 2015 to 2019.

Established in 2012, the position of Arizona Poet Laureate is appointed by the governor to champion the art of American poetry, inspire an emerging generation of literary artists, and educate Arizonans about poets and authors who have influenced the state through creative literary expression. Tohe is the second person in the state’s history to serve as Arizona Poet Laureate.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.