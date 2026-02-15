Phoenix Children’s Chorus is turning up the volume with Rock the Night: British Invasion, a high-energy concert-style fundraiser celebrating the iconic music that changed the world. The event takes place Saturday, March 7, at the historic Shrine Auditorium in Phoenix, 552 N. 40th St.

Inspired by legendary UK artists from the swinging ‘60s through today’s chart-topping icons, Rock the Night brings the sound, style, and spirit of the British Invasion to life through electrifying performances by Phoenix Children’s Chorus. From the Beatles to Elton John and beyond, the evening promises unforgettable music, immersive atmosphere, and a powerful cause.

Proceeds from the event support choral education, scholarships and performance opportunities for youth across the Valley. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.phoenixchildrenschorus.org/gala.

