Shemer Art Center’s annual Furry Friends Fine Arts Festival will return for its 10th year, Saturday, Feb. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Geared towards art and animal lovers alike, last year’s event featured artists, vendors, live music, dog performances, tricks and carting parades, food and beverage vendors (The Dog Father and Black Cat Coffee House), an animal art raffle, interactive kids’ art activities in the Kids Spot, an author tent, and more.

Shemer Art Center is located at 5005 E. Camelback Road. For additional information, visit www.shemerartcenter.org/happenings/events.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.