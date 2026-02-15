Desert Dog Obedience and Sweet Dogs showcased dog performances and tricks, plus carting parades at the 2025 Furry Friends Fine Arts Festival (photo courtesy of Shemer Art Center).

Shemer Art Center’s annual Furry Friends Fine Arts Festival will return for its 10th year, Saturday, Feb. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Geared towards art and animal lovers alike, last year’s event featured artists, vendors, live music, dog performances, tricks and carting parades, food and beverage vendors (The Dog Father and Black Cat Coffee House), an animal art raffle, interactive kids’ art activities in the Kids Spot, an author tent, and more.

Shemer Art Center is located at 5005 E. Camelback Road. For additional information, visit www.shemerartcenter.org/happenings/events.

