Parents who want to learn more about sending their children to a summer sleepaway camp are invited to a free “Round-Up Jamboree,” hosted for families by Prescott’s Friendly Pines Camp, on Saturday, Feb. 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Yavapai Ramada at North Mountain Park in Phoenix.

During the event, there will be group games to enjoy, and a complimentary hotdog and hamburger lunch will be served. This special event is a great way for parents and children to meet the camp’s director and members of the camp staff and have questions about the sleepaway camp experience answered.

Founded in 1941, Friendly Pines Camp is an award-winning, co-ed summer sleepaway camp available for ages 6 through 14. Located at the base of the Bradshaw Mountains where it is usually around 20 degrees cooler than the Phoenix area, the camp offers a wide range of traditional camp activities, including horseback riding, sports, swimming, rock climbing, performing arts, fine arts, pet care, hiking, canoeing, kayaking, archery and more.

This summer, camp sessions will run from May 31 through July 25. There are one-week and two-week sessions that can be combined for up to eight weeks of summer camp. A special discount is offered for siblings.

North Mountain Park is located at 10608 N. 7th St. Advanced registration for the Phoenix Jamboree is requested. For more information and to register, call Friendly Pines Camp at 928-445-2128 or visit www.friendlypines.com.

