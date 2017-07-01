Touch A Truck to feature diverse vehicles

If your children can’t get enough of fire trucks, police cars, tractors and other vehicles, you might want to check out the 3rd Annual Touch A Truck for Camp Patrick coming up Saturday, Feb. 8.

More than 40 different vehicles will be on display at the event that goes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at North Phoenix Baptist Church Preschool at 5757 N. Central Ave. All proceeds go to Camp Patrick, a free-of-charge sleepaway camp for children who were born with Spina Bifida. Garbage trucks, military vehicles and boats also will be displayed at the family-friendly festivities. There will be face painting, interactive games, vendors and food trucks.

Admission is $5 per person with a maximum cost of $20 per family. To learn more, visit camppatrick.com.