Touch A Truck to feature diverse vehicles

February 2020

If your children can’t get enough of fire trucks, police cars, tractors and other vehicles, you might want to check out the 3rd Annual Touch A Truck for Camp Patrick coming up Saturday, Feb. 8.

More than 40 different vehicles will be on display at the event that goes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at North Phoenix Baptist Church Preschool at 5757 N. Central Ave. All proceeds go to Camp Patrick, a free-of-charge sleepaway camp for children who were born with Spina Bifida. Garbage trucks, military vehicles and boats also will be displayed at the family-friendly festivities. There will be face painting, interactive games, vendors and food trucks.

Admission is $5 per person with a maximum cost of $20 per family. To learn more, visit camppatrick.com.

 

 

