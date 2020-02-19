Hear about history of citrus in Sunnyslope

Learn about the history of growing citrus in Sunnyslope from the 1890s to the 1950s during the presentation “Ed Dobbins Presents Citrus in Sunnyslope” on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Sunnyslope Historical Society & Museum.

Dobbins will share the colorful early adventures of Sunnyslope’s first families planting the orchards along the newest waterway, the Arizona Canal and talk about the valuable contributions of Sunnyslope farmers to the citrus industry’s development in the Salt River Valley.

Lunch will be served after the presentation. Tickets for lunch for non-members are $12 and for members are $10. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Reserve your spot and purchase tickets at sunnyslopehistoricalsociety.org/event/citrus-in-sunnyslope or call 602-331-3150.