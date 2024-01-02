The city of Phoenix Public Works Department offers Phoenix residents several drop-off locations for their live Christmas trees and wreaths to be composted. Trees or wreaths may be dropped off at any of the participating Phoenix parks anytime through Sunday, Jan. 7.

Only live trees and wreaths are accepted, not plastic trees and wreaths. Residents are asked to remove all lights and decorations before making a drop-ff. Trees and wreaths will be composted at the city’s 27th Avenue Compost Facility.

Area parks that will accept trees and wreaths include Cactus Park, Los Olivos Park Madison Park, Mountain View Park and Washington Park. In addition, trees can be dropped off at the North Gateway Transfer Station, located at 30205 N. Black Canyon Hwy. (Dixileta exit), and Sunbelt Rentals locations will accept items through Jan. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Find a list of drop-off locations at www.phoenix.gov/publicworks/christmastrees. Contact Phoenix customer service at 602-262-6251 or email solid.waste@phoenix.gov for more information.