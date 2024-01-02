Happy New Year, North Central neighbors!

Like many of you, as 2024 rolls in, we are taking a moment to reflect on the previous year and think about the year ahead — and considering ways that we can better serve our readership. We would love to have your feedback. What types of story coverage are you looking for or what would you like to see more or less of?

Have you visited our website recently (www.northcentralnews.net)? How is it working for you? Are there any features that you would like to see added? Feel free to drop me a line at kathryn@northcentralnews.net. Also, if you are not already following us on social media, you can find North Central News on Facebook and Instagram: @NorthCentralNewsPHX.

In this first issue of 2024, our cover stories focus on Century Library, which celebrated a major milestone in December, and the continuing efforts by the City of Phoenix to prepare for the General Plan 2025 update.

Also this month, read about the Melrose District’s Sandfish and Whiskey in our Café Chat with Marjorie Rice, and catch up on all of the other community, business, dining and school news, as well as explore our round-up of things to do in the Valley this month and beyond.

We look forward to connecting with you in 2024 and hope that you enjoy our January issue. Until next month, all my best!

Kathryn M. Miller

Editor, North Central News

