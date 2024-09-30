After a national search, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona has named Luis Vega as its president and CEO. Vega succeeds Laura Capello, who served the organization in various roles for more than two decades.

A native of Phoenix, Vega joins Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona with a background in both the military and nonprofit sectors. The organization says that he brings a wealth of leadership experience and a profound commitment to youth empowerment. Most recently, as senior vice president of International Operations at Allied Extract, Vega led critical humanitarian missions in Ukraine, evacuating critically injured children from war zones.

As a first-generation immigrant whose parents moved from Mexico in search of a better life for their children, Vega was inspired by their dedication to serving others. After his military service, Vega applied his leadership skills to nonprofit management with a focus on veterans, families and youth empowerment.

For more information, visit www.bbbsaz.org.