Hello, North Central neighbors!

As a community newspaper, the team at North Central News has served area neighborhoods since 1999. We care about the community and our goal is to cover the news that impacts us all.

Beyond gathering public information and news items submitted by the community, we do a lot of original reporting, attend long meetings, talk to neighbors, with developers and city officials to keep you informed about what is happening in the community. This takes time and effort – to find it, organize it, research it, write it and disseminate it. So, we are always thrilled when you share links to our stories online because it brings more eyes to that cause, event, business.

We also welcome and encourage you to engage with your community through our social media channels, @NorthCentralNewsPHX, and we are always interested to hearing from you directly. Tell us about what is going on in your neighborhood and at your school, nonprofit or business. Let us amplify those stories. We will not be able to go to every event, cover every story, but we will do our best and we will do it with care and integrity. And if there is something more that you need from your community newspaper, let us know that, too.

For the past 25 years, we have tried to be a good neighbor in North Central, and with your support and engagement, we will continue that work for many years to come.

Thank you for reading – we hope that you enjoy our October issue and until next month, all my best,

Kathryn M. Miller

Editor, North Central News

kathryn@northcentralnews.net