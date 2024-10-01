October has arrived, fall weather is on the horizon and performing and visual arts events are in full swing. This month, residents will find live local music and touring acts at area clubs, film screenings, art exhibits, family-friendly experiences, plenty of Spooky Season offerings and more. See you on the town in October!

Check out our Local Events page for things to do throughout the month. All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for up-to-date show information.