Now through May 14, residents can experience Rotraut’s nature-inspired large-scale sculptures, paintings and photography at the Desert Botanical Garden.

As an internationally acclaimed artist, part-time Valley resident Rotraut’s artwork takes inspiration from the human subconscious and explores the relationship between the sky, sun and universe. Her work has been displayed in numerous galleries and museums, including in London, Paris, San Francisco and Scottsdale.

Desert Botanical Garden is located at 1201 N. Galvin Parkway. For additional information, visit www.dbg.org.