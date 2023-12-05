Desert Christian Fellowship will host a seniors’ potluck, Thursday, Dec. 7, from noon to 2 p.m. The event will include the annual White Elephant gift exchange. Older residents are invited to bring friends and favorite food to share.

The church will also host its Second Annual Christmas Village, Saturday, Dec. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. The celebratory event will include food, a train, lots of lights, bakery sweets and free hot chocolate, as well as a concert presented by Arizona Girls Choir and plenty of other family fun.

Wrapping up the month is a Christmas Eve celebration, Sunday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m., featuring candlelight Christmas carol sing-along, with snacks after the event.

Desert Christian Fellowship is located at 1445 W. Northern Ave. For additional information, call 602-861-4008 or visit www.desertchristianfellowship.com.