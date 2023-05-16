It is that time of year again — when restaurants around the state depart from their regular menu offerings and invite diners to explore new flavors as chefs showcase their innovative talents.

The Arizona Restaurant Association’s Spring Arizona Restaurant Week (ARW) is a 10-day period of culinary discovery during which diners can explore the cuisine of a multitude of restaurants. The 2023 event runs Friday, May 19, through Sunday, May 28, at participating restaurants around Arizona.

“For more than 15 years, we have been bringing Arizona Restaurant Week to culinary enthusiasts around the state. With each event, it becomes more and more evident that the dining community is truly supportive of our industry,” said Arizona Restaurant Association president and CEO Steve Chucri in a released statement. “Arizona Restaurant Week serves as an opportunity for diners to explore new restaurants and discover the expansive culinary range of chefs at their favorite haunts. We encourage diners to explore something new and maybe discover a new favorite.”

During Arizona Restaurant Week, participating restaurants offers specific ARW menus that serve as a departure from their usual menus. Through this unique opportunity, guests can enjoy a three-course, prix-fixe menu for $33, $44 or $55 per person. These menus often highlight limited-availability or hyper-seasonal ingredients that guests might not see on the participating restaurants’ regular menus.

More than 130 restaurants around the state participate in Arizona Restaurant Week, giving diners a multitude of choices when it comes to cuisine, price point and range of experience — from “mom and pop” hidden gems to exclusive five-star establishments. A few of the North Central area restaurants that have already signed up to participate in the 2023 Spring Arizona Restaurant Week are Mora Italian, The Gladly, The Market by Jennifer’s and University Club of Phoenix. A dozen or so others around the Valley also announced their participation earlier this year.

A complete list of participating restaurants and their ARW menus will be posted online May 1 at www.arizonarestaurantweek.com. As new participants join, the list will be updated, and diners are encouraged to check back often to get the most up-to-date information.