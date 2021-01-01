‘Challenge’ to offer funding for projects

ChangeX has launched the 2022 Phoenix Community Challenge, a $50,000 fund for local community groups, schools, and organizations.

Local groups who apply for funding to start one of 16 proven ideas that have already had a positive social or environmental impact elsewhere will have 30 days to build a small team and design an action plan. On completing these steps, they will be eligible for seed funding of up to $5,500.

The program is open to anyone living in the Valley. Funding will be allocated to qualifying applicants on a first come, first served basis. For more information or to apply, visit https://www.changex.org/us/funds/phoenix-community-challenge.