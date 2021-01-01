Kick off the new year by giving the gift of life

In December, America’s Blood Centers, the American Red Cross and the Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies joined forces to raise the alarm that the blood supply in the U.S. has reached one of its lowest levels in recent years. The organizations noted that blood centers across the country are reporting less than a one-day’s supply of blood, which is considered a dangerously low level.

During the holiday season and the winter months, donations tend to decrease due to travel and inclement weather, making the need for blood donations in even more urgent. Valley residents can find information about donor eligibility, discover blood facts and statistics and register as a donor on the American Red Cross website.

This month, the American Red Cross Greater Phoenix Region office, located at 4747 N. 22nd St., Suite 100, will host blood drives every Friday. The events will run from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with donation times available throughout the day. To sign up to donate at one of these events, to find a blood drive in another area or to learn more about donating blood, visit www.redcross.org/give-blood.html.