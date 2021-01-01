Cautious cutie pie is ready for his closeup

Aptly named after one of the most notable artists of the Renaissance period, Donatello is most definitely a work of art that continues to be shaped by love and patience each day. The adorable one-year-old chihuahua/beagle mix came to the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) extremely frightened and shut down but has been making progress each day.

Donatello was one of more than 20 animals that were brought in by AHS’ Cruelty Investigators earlier this year. In the shelter’s trauma hospital, it was found that this cutie was relatively healthy physically but it was mostly his emotional state that worried AHS staff.

While in AHS’ care, staff members and volunteers alike have worked every day to help Donatello become a little less timid and build his confidence. He has gone from completely avoiding everyone to gently sitting and waiting to be leashed before it is time to go out. Although still scared and quite nervous at times, Donatello does well when he is allowed to go at his own pace and has people that understand his quirks.

Understandably, Donatello would do best as the only dog in a quiet home with a yard that he is able to explore in. This cutie pie also loves shredded chicken and would greatly benefit from positive reinforcement within his future forever home to help him learn that the world isn’t so scary while adjusting to his new life.

Donatello’s animal number is 680384. AHS’ Virtual Adoption Matchmaking Program is available to place pets, like dashing Donatello, with their forever families. While Donatello may have been already been adopted by the time of your virtual appointment, AHS has dozens more wonderful pets who also need loving homes. You can meet some of the dogs, cats and other companion animals at the shelter, or view available pets on the Adopt pages on the website.

To schedule an appointment online or to see all adoptable animals right now, visit www.azhumane.org/adopt.