Brokery names Newman branch manager

The Brokery has named Jenn Newman the new branch manager of the company’s North Central Phoenix office.

In this new position, Newman will oversee general operations of the branch. This includes recruiting and developing top agents, setting and maintaining sales goals and helping agents grow their business year over year through coaching and partnership.

A Phoenix native and graduate of Arizona State University, Newman is a Multi-Million Dollar Producer, certified Real Estate Negotiation Expert, Seniors Real Estate Specialist and a member of the Scottsdale Area Association of REALTORS and the National Association of REALTORS.

The Brokery currently has offices in Arcadia, in Arizona Biltmore resort, and in North Central Phoenix. In the first half of 2022, The Brokery grossed over $400 million in sales across the three offices. For additional information, visit www.thebrokery.com.