Save the date and walk to save lives

Valley residents are invited to get their pack together and head to Tempe Town Lake to support the Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL).

AAWL is gearing up for its largest annual fundraiser, the Walk to Save Animals, set for Saturday, Nov. 5. This family- and pet-friendly event helps raise funds for vulnerable and medically in-need animals across Arizona. The shelter’s life-saving programs include adoptions, behavior training and low-cost medical care. By registering as an individual or team, participants are supporting AAWL’s mission of saving dogs and cats in need.

Friends, family, coworkers and pets can enjoy fun activities at Tempe Beach Park from 8 a.m. until noon. Activities at the 24th annual event will include the clinic corner with health supplies for pets, a fun activity play zone, pictures with Santa, dog training demonstrations, designated shopping zones, food trucks and an on-site adoption center.

Registration is $20 per participant and the first 1,000 walkers receive a Walk to Save Animals T-shirt. For additional information, visit www.aawl.org.