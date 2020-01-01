Dutch Bros fundraiser to support ALS research

Dutch Bros Coffee is conducting its largest fundraising event online as a way to support social distancing and wellness in the communities where it operates.

The coffee retailer is providing an exclusive mug and sticker for $21.95 online as part of its “Drink One For Dane” fundraiser. Every $10 generated from the mug and sticker sold will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) and its attempts to offer research and clinical care for the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) community. It also will help to find a cure for this disease.

The fundraiser honors the life and legacy of Dane Boersma, who founded Dutch Bros Coffee in 1992 with his brother, Travis Boersma. Dane died in 2009 after a four-year fight with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also called ALS. Travis, who is the CEO of Dutch Bros Coffee, said Dane “set the standard for giving at Dutch Bros and inspired so many people.” ALS is a deadly disease that impacts the parts of the nervous system that are responsible for muscle movement. As it progresses, patients slowly lose their ability to control such movements, including speaking, breathing and moving while experiencing their full cognitive capability.

To purchase a mug and sticker, visit dutchbros.com/endals.