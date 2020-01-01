Phoenix Children’s resumes treatments

Phoenix Children’s hospital and clinics around the state are back in business for in-person services and treatments.

The medical facilities are resuming services for children at the hospital and clinic, including elective surgeries, in compliance with Gov. Doug Ducey’s recent executive order. Phoenix Children’s has brought back treatments, services and surgical procedures in all its specialty areas to promote healing, relieve pain and improve children’s quality of life.

If you had to delay your child’s specialist appointment or procedure with a Phoenix Children’s provider because of COVID-19, call 602-933-KIDS (5437) to link to your provider and figure out the next steps. To contact a community-based Phoenix Children’s Care Network specialty provider, click on the link found at phoenixchildrens.org/covid-19-what-you-need-know/all-services-resume.

If your child has not visited doctor’s offices for primary care and sick visits because of the COVID-19, Phoenix Children’s encourages you to schedule appointments now, as many illnesses and injuries will worsen without treatment. To find a Phoenix Children’s pediatrics provider, visit phoenixchildrens.org/services/service-line/phoenix-childrens-pediatrics-locations.