Raise your voice at community hymn sing

Desert Christian Church invites the community to join them for a Hymn Sing Night. The event will be held Sunday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m. Attendees will enjoy two hours of traditional music, hymns and special musical artists. Light snacks will also be offered at this free event.

Desert Christian Church is located at 1445 W. Northern Ave., Phoenix. For additional information, call 602-861-4008 or visit www.desertchristianfellowship.com.