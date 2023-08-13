New pet parents who want to help their pups put their best paw forward have options through two Valley nonprofit organizations.

Whether a dog is reactive to others or owners want to teach their dog basic obedience, the Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) may be a good fit. The Basic Obedience Course allows people and their pets to work on learning basics skills and good manners. Participants will learn to train dogs to sit, lay down, stay, come, walk on a loose leash, and more. This course will also work with participants to solve any other problems they may be having with their dog. Learn more and sign up for dog training classes at www.aawl.org/dogtraining.

The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) also offers training classes for dogs of all ages and breeds, geared toward each pup’s needs.

AHS offers positive reinforcement, force-free training to help your pup be the best version of themselves, each led by an expert team of certified dog trainers. Consider signing up for the Basics class, which encourages and reinforces the fundamentals. If a pup is reacting to other dogs, the Reactive Rover course is geared to help manage barking, lunging or pulling

toward other pups while on leash (not suitable for dogs who are human reactive).

Also, check out the Scent Games or Tricks for fun indoor enrichment to beat the heat. For pups under five months old, Puppy Parties are great for socialization and building confidence early. Learn more at www.azhumane.org/dog-training-classes.