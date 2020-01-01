Arizona Science Center reopens to public

You can visit the Arizona Science Center again, after it had been closed previously to visitors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The center at 600 E. Washington St. reopened to members in August and to the general public last month. Guests can take self-guided tours, participate in guided experiences, or do a combination of both adventures while following stringent health and safety guidelines. Visitors can select guided experiences in the mornings and self-exploration on levels one, two and three throughout the day. The science center will stay closed on Tuesdays for deep cleaning. Some exhibits will stay closed so check the website, azscience.org, for updates.

Guests and employees must wear face masks/coverings and maintain social distances when inside the science center. Workers will complete health screenings every day. Visitors and employees are expected to wash their hands regularly or use the center’s sanitizing stations.