RAMMS suspends fall sports

Recreation Association of Madison Meadows & Simis (RAMMS) is suspending its fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization recently announced the plans to postpone flag football and volleyball, saying it “prioritizes the health and safety of all the participants in our athletics” and it felt it was prudent to follow the lead of the Madison Elementary School District, which has delayed in-person classes from resuming until October. RAMMS is closely connected with the school district though not part of it. Madison district’s governing board voted to delay the start of in-person learning until the end of the first quarter (Oct. 2) unless data showed a downward trend of Coronavirus cases suggesting it would be safe to open back up earlier.

Parents are urged to check the RAMMS website for updates on sports at ramms.org.