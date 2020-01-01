Teen helps seniors with letters, masks

A Xavier College Preparatory sophomore concerned about her grandparents during this COVID-19 pandemic decided to get busy helping seniors in the community.

While talking to her grandparents through video chats, Nina Rawal noticed they were becoming sad and anxious as they could not participate in their usual activities and were isolated in their apartment complex. She thought other older adults must feel the same way so she contacted senior living centers in the Valley to learn what their residents’ needed.

Nina met virtually with some classmates and started Caring About Seniors. The students sent 100 letters to seniors in a new penpal campaign. They were surprised and happy to receive many letters back from seniors.

An avid violinist, Nina wanted to do even more, so she recorded her music and shared it with these seniors as a form of music therapy.

Besides writing letters, Nina and the other students also have baked treats for seniors and began a GoFundMe account to buy masks and other supplies. As of press time, they had raised more than $2,000 to help provide safety and security of seniors in the community. These efforts have resulted in more than 500 masks being donated to group home facilities in Glendale and Scottsdale with the help of local residents.

Nina and her classmates will keep the program going during the 2020-2021 school year.