Letter to the editor: Complements on the article about Bob Corritore

I would like to commend the North Central News on the recent terrific article [SEPT 2022] about Phoenix’s blues icon, Bob Corritore.

I first met Bob at the Rhythm Room when I moved to the Valley some 30 years ago. I have been a blues fan since my mid-teens, and have performed and taught blues music for many years. I was thrilled to have the opportunity a few years ago to perform in the Arizona Blues Showdown at the Rhythm Room, which Bob owns and manages, and where he hosts the annual event.

To say Bob has been an integral part of, and the driving force behind the Phoenix blues scene for many years, would be an understatement. Whether performing, hosting “Those Lowdown Blues” (Sunday nights on KJZZ) or organizing events, the blues is what he loves.

The Valley is very fortunate to have Bob Corritore’s never-ending energy bringing us all things blues.

—Willis Graves, Phoenix