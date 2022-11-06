Get sweet and spicy at the Garden

Desert Botanical Garden is bringing back its popular sweet and spicy weekend event — Chiles & Chocolate.

Attendees will have the opportunity to shop the Valley’s top chile and chocolate vendors for savory treats. Then, guests are invited to sample gourmet chocolates, flavorful sauces, fresh and fire-roasted chiles, and a variety of homemade goodies.

Chiles & Chocolate will take place Nov. 11–13, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., daily. Event entrance is included with Garden admission or membership.

Desert Botanical Garden is located at 1201 N. Galvin Pkwy. in Phoenix. For additional information, call 480.941.1225 or visit www.dbg.org.