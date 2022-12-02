From the Editor: December 2022

Hello, North Central Neighbors!

It is hard to believe that we are about to close out 2022. Where has this year gone?!

A few stories of note this month, on the cover, we explore an amazing arts organization based right in the heart of North Central, Phoenix Boys Choir. The group is celebrating its 75th anniversary season! Our other cover story takes a look at the future of development along Central Avenue and elsewhere in the city’s mass-transit corridors. Our Café Chat catches up with another Valley institution, Sylvia Menchaca of Sylvia’s La Canasta, and you can find more community, business and school news throughout the issue.

On a more personal note, this month, I’ll celebrate one year serving as the editor at North Central News. What an amazing opportunity this has been, and your welcome has been so warm and appreciated.

I hope that in the past year we have enlightened, informed and perhaps entertained. In the new year, our goal is to continue to bring you stories that matter, celebrate our North Central residents and businesses and shine a spotlight on the many things to do in Phoenix each month. We also will be bringing you some new ways to explore the news online in 2023 — keep an eye out for details!

In the meantime, we hope that you enjoy our December issue, and wish you all a beautiful holiday season and a bountiful New Year!

All my best,

Kathryn M. Miller

Editor, North Central News

kathryn@northcentralnews.net

