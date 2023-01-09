Abrazo Central Campus will hold a campus-wide hiring event Thursday, Jan. 19. from 2–5 p.m. The job fair will be for all current vacancies throughout the hospital. Applicants are encouraged to attend the event at 2000 W. Bethany Home Road in Phoenix.

Career opportunities are available for nurses, allied health, food services and more. On-site interviews will be held for positions in all hospital departments on both day and night shifts. Applicants should bring their resume and plan to meet with hiring managers for potential immediate job offers.

“Walk-ins very welcome, and if you would like to let us know you are coming please email your resume with the RSVP to Wendy.Fitzpatrick@tenethealth.com,” said Abrazo recruiter Wendy Fitzpatrick.

Abrazo Central Campus is a teaching hospital with services including neurosurgery and stroke care, robotic surgery, emergency services, ICU, graduate medical education and nurse training.

To review current opportunities and to apply online, visit abrazohealth.com/careers.