As children gear up for their second semester of school, volunteer tutors are needed to help them finish out the year successfully.

The Oasis Intergenerational Tutoring Program is looking for community members who are interested in sharing their love of reading with a child. By becoming a literacy tutor, you will support a student once a week for an hour during the school day to experience enjoyment and success in the skills of reading, writing, and communication.

Oasis is a nonprofit organization that partners with the Madison School District to pair adults, who may or may not be retired, with students needing literacy support. The program serves kindergarten through fourth-grade children in four of the district’s elementary schools: Camelview, Heights, Rose Lane and Simis.

Tutors receive training by a reading specialist along with a tutor handbook, bag and materials. Upcoming Tutor Training will be held Jan. 17 and 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Madison Camelview, 2002 E. Campbell Ave.

For more information and/or to register for training, contact Kim Gullo at 602-664-7285 or email her at kgullo@madisoned.org.