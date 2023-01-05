Nonprofit organizations working to advance health equity across Arizona are encouraged to apply for a 2023 Mercy C.A.R.E.S. Community Reinvestment Grant. The grants typically range from $20,000 to $500,000 and are awarded to strategic projects, with measurable outcomes, that demonstrate tangible, positive impact to the community and align with one or more of Mercy Care’s community health focus areas.

These health focus areas are Managing Chronic Conditions; Supporting Mental Health and Well-Being; Addressing Housing Security; and Empowering Recovery from Substance Use.

Mercy C.A.R.E.S., which stands for Community Action Resources Education and Service, is Mercy Care’s community giving initiative. Through grant funding, sponsorships, volunteer efforts and board participation, Mercy C.A.R.E.S. supports AHCCCS’ Whole Person Care Initiative, which addresses Social Risk Factors to improve health outcomes. Since 2016, the Mercy C.A.R.E.S. Community Reinvestment grant program has invested nearly $15 million in local organizations.

The initial grant window is open through Jan. 20. To begin the application process, visit www.mercycares4az.org.