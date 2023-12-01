The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that there will be no closures for ongoing improvement projects scheduled along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend, Dec. 1-4.

The agency says that to limit impacts on traffic, shopping and the delivery of products during the holiday travel season, ADOT and its contractors schedule work to avoid full freeway closures through New Year’s weekend.

With work still planned near freeways, including during overnight hours, drivers should remain alert, use caution and be prepared to slow down when approaching and traveling through any existing work zones.

Work zones remain in place for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project in the Phoenix area and the I-17 widening project between Anthem and Sunset Point.

For additional travel information, visit the ADOT website.