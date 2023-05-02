Hello, North Central Neighbors!

For this month’s cover stories, I spoke with our Parks Department about the renovations that are in the works for North Mountain Park. They are closing in on the final master plan design, which they will present to residents in June. I also spoke with North Central neighbors, businesses and community service organizations about the homelessness crisis. It is an uncomfortable subject and situation that is going to take a multi-faceted, collaborative effort that everyone will have to engage in if we are going to find solutions.

In Community, we take a look at two community murals that are bringing beauty to the neighborhood and remind you to be safe when hiking trails this summer. In Business, we share an update on the Metrocenter Mall redevelopment and details on a special farewell event, feature two businesses celebrating anniversaries and more.

For this month’s Café Chat, Marjorie Rice sat down with Amy Vasquez, who sums up her family’s half-century of growth and success serving customers at their Poncho’s and Someburros restaurants, with the Three Cs: Cuisine, Culture and Community.

As always, you can read about the great things happening in our North Central schools, catch up on other community news and explore our round-up of things to do in the Valley.

We wish all the moms out there a very Happy Mother’s Day, and hope that you enjoy our May issue!

Kathryn M. Miller

Editor, North Central News

kathryn@northcentralnews.net