‘Travel’ under the sea with Arizona Science Center film

Travel underwater to get up close to unusual creatures, at least through the magic of cinematography, through a film at the Arizona Science Center.

“Cephalopods: Aliens of the Deep” is being shown through Monday, Jan. 3, at the science center at 600 E. Washington St. The film, which was shot over three years around the world, features underwater, up-close views of the Cephalopods, which are ocean-dwelling invertebrates that have either arms or tentacles. An octopus is the most well-known Cephalopod while other examples of them include the giant squid and cuttlefish. Learn about Cephalopods’ unique physiology, as well as what makes them survive against the odds in this film. It is available to see all day when the center is open.

Other museum attractions include “The Art & Science of Arachnids,” which boasts three themed cubes that hold 100 live arachnids through Jan. 2. Children and adults can walk through a giant, cardboard castle to explore a world of imagination and engineering skills in the “Build It” exhibit. It features a LEGO building zone, jumbo building blocks, a bulldozer, a dump truck simulator and more hands-on elements that will be available through Jan. 17.

To learn more, visit www.azscience.org.