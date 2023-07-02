The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department announced the return of its annual fireworks event, Fabulous Phoenix 4th. The event will take place this year and will be a celebration of the city’s vibrant culture and community.

The 35th Annual Fabulous Phoenix 4th features one of the largest fireworks displays in the Southwest with more than 7,800 aerial effects. This free, non-alcoholic family event attracts thousands of attendees.

The event will include a spectacular firework display with plenty of food, music, and games for all ages. Admission to the event is free. Vendors will sell a variety of items, including food and beverage, arts and crafts, and promotional items. ATMs will not be available for this year’s event,

Fabulous Phoenix 4th takes place at Steele Indian School Park (300 E. Indian School Road) Tuesday, July 4, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The fireworks show begins at 9:15 p.m. There is no vehicle entrance and no public parking at the event. The park is adjacent to the Valley Metro Light Rail, and a rideshare/taxi area will be located on 2nd Street just south of Indian School Road. There are three pedestrian entrances: Central Avenue and Glenrosa Avenue, 3rd Street and Indian School Road, and 7th Street just north of Turney Avenue.

Learn more about road closures for the event, what attendees can and cannot bring and more online at www.phoenix.gov/fabphx4 or by calling 602-534-3378.