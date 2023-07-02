For the 15th year, The Phoenix Theatre Company is offering a summer dance camp for adults. Summer camp is traditionally something for kids, but at The Phoenix Theatre Company, adults are invited to a special kind of summer experience: Summer of Dance. The program offers eight weeks of dance classes for people at all skill levels, ages 15 to 80 years old. Professional choreographers teach a variety of classes four nights a week. Although the program launched June 5, participants can drop into any class they are interested in. The program continues through July 27.

Class sizes are small, varying from 10-35 participants and take place weekday evenings at The Phoenix Theatre Company’s campus in Central Phoenix. Offerings range from basic technique and skills, musical theatre combinations, and classes tailored to different dance styles like ballet, tap and jazz. Students can expect a new combination lesson every class and the basics of different styles are reinforced to build confidence, flexibility and proficiency.

Summer of Dance classes are offered Monday through Thursday at 6 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Each class lasts roughly 70 minutes. The drop-in rate is $12 per class, as long as there are spots available. To learn more and sign up, visit www.phoenixtheatre.com/engage-learn/summer-dance.