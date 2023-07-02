Hello, North Central Neighbors!

For this month’s cover stories, we talked to some of the folks behind the Community Exchange Table that sets up shop at the Uptown Farmers Market each week. Local gardeners who have an overabundance of food are invited to sell at the booth, or donate to the nonprofit’s mission. We also spoke to residents in the Carnation neighborhood to hear their thoughts on the 15-acre development at Central and Glenrosa avenues as it makes its way through the public approval process.

In Community, we focus on how the Phoenix City Council landscape is shifting, cover a handful of summer neighborhood events, celebrate North Central resident milestones and accomplishments, and introduce the July Pet of the Month, a sweet rescue rabbit named Parker.

For our July Café Chat feature, Marjorie Rice stopped by North Central go-to Hobe Meats. At his old-style butcher shop, with a counter brimming with prime cuts, owner Bret Pont has created a magnet for cooks who want the best or the most exotic.

As always, you can read about what is happening in our North Central public and private schools, catch up on other community, business, generational and dining news, and explore our round-up of things to do in the Valley this month and beyond.

We wish you all a safe and happy Independence Day, and hope that you enjoy our July issue!

All my best,

Kathryn M. Miller

Editor, North Central News

kathryn@northcentralnews.net