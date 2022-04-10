Royal Palm will host Earth Day clean up

Residents in the Royal Palm Neighborhood will join forces this month to keep the area looking its best during an Earth Day Community Clean Up event.

Scheduled for Saturday, April 23, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., area residents are invited to join their neighbors in the clean-up effort. Residents can designate an area that they want to clean up (an alley is a great place to start, or a favorite street block), then gather family and neighbors, assemble your supplies and get ready to clean up. Royal Palm will provide gloves and trash bags Saturday morning at the park.

Another way that residents can get involved is through the “Community Cans Be Beautiful” project. Research has shown that residents are more likely to put their trash in cans they have decorated. Residents and artists ages 10 and older are invited to volunteer their time and express themselves through colorful painting of the park trash cans.

Visit www.royalpalmneighborhoodphx.com/events to sign up as a volunteer or for additional information.