Art Detour will return in March for its 35th year with a month-long celebration. Created by the nonprofit Artlink, the annual event is an all-inclusive celebration of art, creativity and culture that features events and exhibitions throughout the state.

A highlight of the month-long celebration is the Art d’Core Gala, which will be held at Park Central Saturday, March 11, beginning at 6 p.m. The “Rays of Light” theme for the 10th Annual Art d’Core Gala celebrates the energy of the moment, organizers say, and is in recognition of artists, donors, businesses, collectors, advocates and civic leaders who energize a creative culture that significantly contributes to the community and economy.

Other events include artist workshops in partnership with the City of Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture, Creative City Symposium with Phoenix Community Alliance, a celebration of the 10 years of IN FLUX Public Art Program, the 65th Annual Heard Museum Guild Indian Fair & Market, On Central Fashion + Art, and more special exhibitions and activities hosted by arts and culture destinations.

For additional information, visit https://artdetour.com.