The Royal Palm Neighborhood has several spring community events coming up in March and April, and residents are invited to join them for the fun. Two of the larger events are the Spring Movie in the Park and the Spring Fling and Egg Hunt.

The March movie is “School of Rock,” which will be shown at Royal Palm Park, 8405 N. 15th Ave., Saturday, March 4, from 6–8:30 p.m.

Also in March, enjoy a Happy Hour Fiesta in the Garden at the 19North Community Garden (19th Avenue and Las Palmaritas Drive). The event will take place March 4, from 4–6 p.m., and serve as a fundraiser to support garden operations. Open to the public, the community garden is city-owned property that is leased to 19North and cared for by the Royal Palm Neighborhood.

In April, the Spring Fling will be held Saturday, April 8, from 9–11 a.m. at Royal Palm Park. The family-friendly event will include giant egg hunt, food trucks, music, bounce houses, crafts and games, balloon artists, face painting, visit from the Easter Bunny and Helper Hare, local business vendors and more. The neighborhood also will have the famous Royal Palm matchbox car track up and running.

For more information on these or other scheduled events, visit www.royalpalmneighborhoodphx.com/events.