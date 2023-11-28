The second Valley location of Fox Restaurant Concepts’ Doughbird made its official landing Wednesday, Oct. 25, at The Colony on 7th Street. The first location opened in Arcadia in 2016; the second debuts an expanded menu as well as what the restaurant group calls its best bar program yet.

Located along 7th Street near its sister restaurant, Culinary Dropout, Doughbird will feature its signature menu, rooted in house-made pizzas and rotisserie chicken, while also sprinkling in staples from Fly Bye, the to-go concept that previously occupied space at Culinary Dropout next door.

At the heart of the new restaurant is a central bar equipped with big-screen TVs and plush seating. When the weather is at its best, the retractable garage doors and exterior patio also will treat guests to a breezy, sunny, indoor/outdoor ambiance, making Doughbird the ideal setting for catching a game or enjoying an after-work happy hour.

The restaurant will offer changing combinations of specialty hand-stretched pizzas (and now Detroit-style pan square pan pizza) along with a variety of chicken cooked low and slow on the rotisserie, or fried to crisp perfection.

In addition to a selection of wines and local craft beers, the restaurant also offers a host of cocktails that the team hopes will surprise and delight diners.

Doughbird North Central is located at 5600 N. 7th St., Suite 100. For more information, visit www.eatdoughbird.com.